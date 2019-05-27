Park points finish for Silvester

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester was at Donington Park at the weekend competing in round three of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship, where he recorded a strong points finish in his race.

Qualifying went well for the Lincolnshire rider who completed the session in 15th position to start his 20-lap race from a fifth row grid position on Sunday morning.

As the lights went out he got away well and moved up into 13th position on the opening lap.

He became embroiled in a battle for position with a large group of riders who exchanged places throughout the first half of the race.

Eventually the faster and more experienced riders began to pull away from Silvester.

This left the tattershall rider to complete a lonely 10 laps in 14th place to the chequered flag.

He was, however, a good six seconds ahead of the next rider, Sam Laffins and just over two seconds behind the group ahead.

The two points accrued at Donington added to the four he won at Silverstone in the first round give him a running total of six and place him 20th in the rider standings.

The championship takes a break now to allow for the Isle of Man TT festival and the riders will regroup at Brands Hatch for round four over the weekend of June 14-16.