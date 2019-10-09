One-shot victory for Horncastle bowlers

The indoor bowling season started with Horncastle IBC’s LIBA Men’s team travelling to Grantham for a Division Two contest.

This was a very close first game with Horncastle eventually winning by one shot, 96-97.

Horncastle lost on three rinks and won on two but won by 12 points to 6 having taken the aggregate points.

Results: K. Taplin won 21-20, N. Burton won 26-13. C. Starsmeare lost 14-17, N. Rodgers lost 16-19, G. Lancaster lost 20-27.

Mary Johnson and her team have been working hard during the closed season with Disability Bowls England and have been successful in their efforts in being awarded the Bowls Disability Mark (formerly Disability Kitemark).

The accreditation scheme means the club is accessible and can cater for disabled people, from parking, to access and rest rooms, plus equipment.

The club’s first open day of the season was held on Sunday where more than 20 new bowlers of all ages visited the club to learn more about the club and the game.

Bowls 4 Fun sessions will also be held on Thursday (1pm-3pm), Saturday (1pm-3pm), Wednesday, October 16 (1pm-3pm) and Sunday, October 20 (10am-noon). For details call 01507 522147.