Olympic champ to lead town seminar

Olympic and World champion Jade Jones is coming to Horncastle - and you have the chance to meet or train with her.

One of taekwondo’s finest talents, the Team GB competitor won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and is gunning for her third straight title in Tokyo this year.

She also becamne World Champion last year.

Jones - who received an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list - will give a seminar for Spartans Taekwondo at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School on Saturday, January 25.

The event will run from 1.30pm to 5pm and spaces are limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to book early.

The afternoon costs £20 for club members, £30 for non members and £5 for spectators.

For further details and to book a place, contact 07881 745254.