Oche aces collect Coningsby Darts trophies

The Coningsby and District Winter Darts Finals evening was held at the Coningsby Community Hall.

Crown A and Ship Inn C both collected their trophies for claiming league titles.

On the left is Singles runner-up Mick Ray while on the right is the new Singles champion Shane Lowe. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

Roll of honour: Division One - winners Crown A, Horncastle; runners-up Fortescue A, Tattershall; Division Two - winners The Ship Inn C, Horncastle; runners-up Fortescue B, Tattershall; Division One Knockout Cup - winners Fortescue A, Tattershall; runners-up Black Swan, Horncastle; Division Two Knockout Cup - winners The Ship Inn B, Horncastle; runners-up The Duke of Wellington, Midville; Threes - winners Fortescue A, Tattershall; runners-up The Ship Inn A, Horncastle; Mixed Pairs - winners Stuart Coupland and Lynne Martin; runners-up Dave and Karen Elston; Pairs - winners Shane Lowe and John Hubbard; runners-up Stuart Coupland and John Charlton; Singles - winner Shane Lowe; runner-up Mick Ray; Most 180s Division One - Pete Elston (5); Most 180s Division Two - Brad Walker (2); Most 140s Division One - Shane Lowe (25); Most 140s Division Two - Richard Eagles (11); Highest Finish Division One - Pete Elston (153); High Finish Division Two - John Charlton (170).