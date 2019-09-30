No fourth trophy for Woodhall Spa CC

Mother Nature had her say as Woodhall Spa Sunday Firsts were denied their chance to claim the Lincoln and District League Premier Division title.

The Spa men trailed leaders Lindum, who had already completed their fixtures, by 13 points going into Sunday’s match at near-rivals Revesby CC.

However, with the match cancelled and both sides awarded five points, Lindum were crowned champions and Woodhall couldn’t pick up a fourth trophy of the season.

The Spa men had already enjoyed a fruitful campaign having won the Lincs ECB Premier title for the first time.

They were also handed the Wilkinson Family Trophy - the county top-flight’s play-off event as rivals Bracebridge Heath were unable to raise a side for the showpiece finale.

The club’s Sunday Seconds also lifted the Lincoln and District League Division One.