New national record for athlete Gillespie

Jim Gillespie has beaten his own national throws record.

The Wragby athlete competed in the Winter Throws Invitational Event in the Heavy Throws Triathlon at Swindon over the weekend.

And he moved beyond his own Irish record by 31 points.

The first event, the hammer, started very well with a first-round throw of 25.40m, which his best result for quite some time.

However, it got even better in the second round as he threw 26.18m, his best effort of the day.

Jim has been struggling for good distances of late in the shot putt.

However, he threw 8.85m, considerably further than he threw the previous weekend when he claimed the Midlands title.

“All I needed was a solid heavyweight hammer performance.”

That came in the form of a 9.67m throw, a little bit down on what he has thrown in this event lately, but enough to see him break the record by 31 points, scoring a total of 1,481.

“I have one more of these events this winter in the middle of March, so if the weather is good I will give it a go to try and break it again,” Jim said.