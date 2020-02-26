New look for the Horncastle Belles netball youngsters

Horncastle Belles Netball Club are looking match ready in their new kits.

Polypipe have sponsored the under 11s and under 12s teams this season.

Horncastle Belles' new look.

The girls are delighted with their smart new purple and black dresses, shorts and hoodies and are very proud to wear them for their matches in the Lincolnshire County Netball League.

Club chair Diane Samra said: “The girls were very excited to receive their new kit and were eager to wear it straight away.

“Until Polypipe stepped in to sponsor the kit, the girls were sharing, on a match by match basis, very old nylon dresses which had been used for many years.

“Now they have their own advanced technology performance dresses which are very comfortable to wear.”

Horncastle Belles were formed in 1995 by Dave Thomas, a teacher at Horncastle Primary School.

The club are now seeking past members asking them to get in touch so they can be invited to 25th anniversary celebrations this summer.

You can register your interest by joining the Friends of Horncastle Belles Facebook group or via the club email hcbellesnetballclub@gmail.com