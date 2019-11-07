National trophy wins for two Horncastle IBC teams

Two Horncastle IBC teams have progressed in national competitions this week.

The Over 60s Ladies edged a gripping Mason Trophy contest against Louth on Friday, which was tight until the end.

Horncastle and Louth Ladies who competed at Horncastle in the Mason Trophy. The Horncastle Ladies, from left, are Olive Wells, Mary Johnson, Margaret Brown and Margaret Walmsley.

One team plays at home and the other away in this format and, in a close match of 18 ends, both home teams won.

The team at Horncastle finished their game first, meaning the outcome depended on the away team’s final end.

Horncastle were leading overall by three shots but Louth held five shots on the end.

Judith Moody’s last wood saw Louth only take two shots for the ladies to win by 39 shots to 38 and to progress to round two on November 15.

Rink Scores: J. Moody (away) 8-30; O. Wells (home) 31-8.

The second national match in two days saw Horncastle’s Men up against Newark in the Denny Plate on Saturday.

With two teams at home and two away, both the home teams won.

Horncastle, both home and away, played an excellent team match and went on to win by 94 shots to Newark’s 89.

Rink scores: P. Bark (home) 35-12; K. Jackman (home) 32-11; K. Taplin (away) 17-31; G. Lancaster (away) 10-35.

They will play their next fixture on November 16.

The Ladies’ team competed last Wednesday in their first Trudy Bates County competition of the season, hosting Scunthorpe.

This was a very close match with the aggregate score being level at the end of each end throughout the 21-end game.

On the very last few ends Horncastle clinched the match, winning on three rinks, losing on two but winning the aggregate by 74 shots to 69.

Horncastle won by 12 points to Scunthorpe’s 4.

Rink scores: L. Main 17-14; O. Wells 15-14; P. Scholey 19-10; J. Moody 11-16; Jean Hoyles 12-15.