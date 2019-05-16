Medal haul for father and son athletes

Kieran and Jim Gillespie left the two-day Lincolnshire County Athletics Championships with a combined total of seven medals.

Grantham hosted day one on Saturday, where the Wragby father and son were in action.

Kieran competed in the under 20 men’s events, jumping 1.60m in the high jump for the silver medal.

He followed that up with three golds.

Kieran won the 400m with a personal best performance of 57.11 secs, beating the closest athlete to him by more than four seconds.

He carried on his success in the javelin throwing a PB 38.81m for the win.

And Kieran followed that up in the shot putt with another victory, throwing 9.08m.

Dad Jim’s only event of the day was the shot putt.

He came away with the silver medal in the 55-59 years age group, putting 8.31m.

On Sunday Jim competed in the second day of the championships at Hull, held there because the event is run in conjunction with Humberside athletics.

He began with a silver in the hammer, throwing 26.51m.

Jim followed that up with a bronze in the discus with 25.96m.

“I’m really pleased with both of our performances this weekend,” said Jim, who is also Kieran’s coach.

“Kieran is stringing together excellent performances which he is aiming to put into a decathlon score in a couple of weeks’s time.

“As for me, I have been ill these past few weeks, but feel that I am getting back on track again.”