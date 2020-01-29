Mary and Keith book places in bowls finals

Horncastle IBC played host to The English Bowling Federation’s quarter and semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Bowling Association Mixed Pairs County Competition.

Bowlers representing Boston, Lincoln, Sleaford, Louth, Dunholme, Scunthorpe and Horncastle came together to compete for a place in the finals in March.

Home pairs couple Mary Johnson and Keith Jackman played exceptionally well, winning their quarter final convincingly 26-6.

Their semi-finals match against Sleaford pair Gloria Davies and Richard Barnes was closer but resulted in the Horncastle duo winning 19-10.

Janet Crabb and Dave Lewis from Lincoln competed in their semi-final against Andy Hall and Janet Wright from Dunholme, winning 21-17.

Mary and Keith will now meet Janet and Dave in the finals to be held at Boston on March 14.

Mary Johnson also competed in the quarters and semi-finals Ladies Single EBF County completion on Sunday at Lincoln.

She has progressed to the EBF Ladies Singles final at Boston, also on March 14.

On Sunday, Horncastle IBC held the second of their Open Days of the indoor bowling season.

Eighteen new bowlers of all ages visited the club to learn more about the game and venue.

Four Bowls 4 Fun Days will be held at the club in the coming weeks, with equipment available to borrow: Thursday, January 30 (1pm-3pm); Sunday, February 2 (10am-noon), Wednesday, February 5 (1pm-3pm); Sunday, February 9 (10am-noon).