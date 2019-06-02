LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at Saturday’s action...

Bourne’s reputation for tight finishes this season continued at Abbey Lawn where close neighbours Market Deeping were the visitors.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, Jordan Temple’s 74 helping the score to 106 for four.

From here, Steve Crossley joined Pete Morgan to score his first century since moving to the club, hitting a flawless 102 and sharing a unbeaten stand of 170, Morgan making 67 as Bourne racked up 276 for four.

Deeping’s chase saw them reach 107 for three, Josh Smith contributing 46.

James Hook’s 54 helped the visitors to 205 for six but when two more wickets fell on 213, Bourne were favourites to win.

But Lee Peacock had other ideas as the Deeping veteran launched an attack on the bowlers that brought him 51 runs off 22 balls with three fours and five sixes.

When Peacock was bowled, just eight runs were needed and the final pair took their side to victory with just one ball to spare.

Sleaford stay top of the table after beating Grantham at London Road.

Batting first, Sleaford made 219 for eight, Chamara Kapugedara top scoring with 58 and sharing a seventh wicket stand of 45 with Matthew Wing.

Grantham lost their first two wickets for 16 runs but Jaden Fell and Dan Freeman got the innings back on track and when Fell was out for 36, Freeman and new signing Tom Liversedge took the total to 121.

The fifth wicket fell on 128 then Freeman and Carl Wilson added 35 before Freeman was run out for 69.

From here the Grantham innings wavered and the final wicket fell on 186.

After a week off, Bracebridge Heath got their season back on track with a low scoring victory at Scunthorpe Town.

Batting first, the former champions were all out for 158, Andy Carter top scoring with 33 and Karanjit Bansal and Harrison Tice each taking four wickets.

Scunthorpe’s innings set off steadily, reaching 100 for three but Carter was also on good bowling form, taking five for 39 and with brother Will (4-33), reducing the home side to 125 all out.

This leaves Bracebridge fourth in the table with Woodhall Spa in fifth after inflicting a heavy defeat on Boston at the Mayflower Ground.

The home side were bowled out for 66, Alex King and Ross Dixon each taking four wickets, a total Woodhall overtook in the 13 th over for the loss of one wicket.

Louth moved up the table following their victory at Alford. Louth made 224 for five, Primosh Perera hitting 83 not out and sharing a stand of 85 with Jason Collinson (41).

Alford reached 80 for two before a middle order collapse to 99 for six, Lloyd Batchelor making 49.

The lower order dug in but the final wicket fell on 152.

Results: Bourne 276-4 (Temple 74, Morgan 67no, Crossley 102no), Market Deeping 279-9 (Hook 54, Peacock 51); Sleaford 219-8 (Kapugedara 58), Grantham 186 (Freeman 69); Bracebridge Heath 158, Scunthorpe Town 125 (A. Carter 5-39); Boston 66, Woodhall Spa 69-1; Louth 224-5 (Perera 83no), Alford 152.