LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds-up this week’s action...

For the second week, rain affect the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League programme with two games unable to be played and the overs reduced in the remaining three, with the league’s new rain calculator coming into play for the first time.

Scunthorpe Town travelled to Bourne, putting their opponents in to bat with some success, the first two wickets falling for 18 runs.

At 79 for four, Pete Morgan and Steve Crossley got together to add 64 but though Morgan went on to hit 56, Bourne were restricted to 169 all out, Karanjit Bansal and Harrison Tice taking three wickets each.

The visitors were then set a target of 154 off 42 overs but found the going tough, losing four wickets for 34 runs.

Jamie Brumby and Ben Brumby took the score to 62 and Danny Cliffe and Tice put up a spirited resistance lower down the order but the last wicket fell on 143.

At Louth, Grantham made 146 for six in their allotted 45 overs, Carl Wilson with an unbeaten 50.

Louth faced a target of 121 in 35 overs and, thanks in part to an innings of 43 from Sri Lankan Primosh Perera, reached their total with an over to spare.

Alford won the toss at home to Bracebridge Heath and invited their visitors to bat in game reduced to 41 overs a side.

Bracebridge were 89 for five when Stuart Fraser-Cattanach joined Kit Spence at the crease to add 64 and Spence was last man out for 73 as the innings ended on 219 for eight, Steve Kirkham taking five wickets for 46.

Alford reached 47 for one but Will Carter and Alex Moor restricted the run rate, taking three wickets each and when the 41 st over ended, the home side were 148 for nine.

The game at Boston lasted only three overs and no balls were bowled at all at Woodhall Spa.

