Lincs CCC prepare for campaign to begin

Lincolnshire CCC begin their 2019 campaign when they host Northumberland at Grantham on Sunday in two T20 fixtures.

As well as Northumberland, Lincolnshire will also face Cumberland, Staffordshire, and Cheshire in their qualifying group matches.

In the corresponding fixtures with Northumberland at Jesmond in 2018, both sides won one match.

Those matches were dominated by Lincolnshire’s Louis Kimber (Cleethorpes CC) who made scores of 162 not out and 112, and he again takes his place in the Lincolnshire squad for Sunday’s matches.

The Lincolnshire squad is: C. Wilson, T. Keast, U. Arshad, M. Fowler, C. Free, D. Freeman, N. Keast, J. Kendall, J. Kimber, L. Kimber, A. Rafiq, J. Timby, A. Willerton.

Action begins at 11am.