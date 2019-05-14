Leaders too strong for Woodhall Firsts, but Seconds and Sunday XI claim victories

Lincs ECB Premier

Grantham 196-6, Woodhall Spa 1sts 186 - Grantham won by 10 runs.

Lincs ECB Premier pacesetters Grantham recorded a 10-run victory over Woodhall Spa Firsts at Gorse Lane on Saturday.

Ross Carnelly (52) led the way for the hosts as they ended their 50 overs on 196-6.

Harsha Vithana (2-42) and Henry Wilson (2-20) led the way with the ball as Alfie Lindsey and Alex King also claimed scalps.

Woodhall attempted to catch the Grantham total and they were given some hope as Vithana struck 72 runs and Ross Dixon chipped in with 47.

Oliver Caswell (13), Jack Hughes (12) and Jack Timby (11) added to the total, but the Spa men were all out with an over to bowl, 10 runs shy of their hosts.

The result sees Grantham top the table with Woodhall in ninth.

On Saturday the Firsts host Market Deeping (noon).

SLBL Premier

Skegness 1sts 184-7, Woodhall Spa 2nds 187-6 - Woodhall won by four wickets.

Matthew Haslam claimed four wickets and Brandan Laurenzi struck a half century as Woodhall Seconds recorded a four-wicket success at Skegness in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

The seasiders ended their 45 overs on 184-7, Haslam accounting for four batsmen for the loss of 51 runs.

Peter Jackson and Will Sharpe claimed the other victims, Sharpe adding a run out.

Woodhall reached their winning total in the 39th over, Laurenzi’s 55 setting the standard.

Alex Hodson (49), Matthew Sargeant (27), Sharpe (23 not out) and Adam Barker (11) all added important runs to the tally.

The Seconds travel to Long Sutton on Saturday (1pm).

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Woodhall Spa Sunday 238-3, Sleaford Sunday 131 - Woodhall won by 107 runs.

Openers Brandan Laurenzi and Tom Caswell hit 199 runs between them as Woodhall Spa Sunday Firsts left Sleaford with victory.

The Lincoln and District Premier Division contst saw Laurenzi hit 109 runs and Caswell add 90 to the total.

WJ Muller chipped in with 22 as Spa posted a total of 238-3.

Slaford were dismissed for 131, 107 runs shy of their guests, despite Dakota Rogers opening up with a half century.

Dewi Bourke took five victims for the loss of 22 runs, aided by Henry Wilson (3-15), Jack Tate and Lewis Lovegrove.

Woodhall Sunday Seconds make the short trip to Horncastle Firsts this weekend (1.30pm).