Laurenzi hits entury as Woodhall Spa Seconds conclude season with victory

Woodhall Spa Seconds concluded their South Lincs and Border League Division One campaign with a 145-run victory over Billingborough.

Brandan Laurenzi struck 138 runs before being caught while Will Sharpe added an unbeaten 71 as the hosts ended their 45 over on 306-7.

Billingborough’s Paul Goodwin (54) and Richard Wells (49) top scored but the away side were dismissed for 161.

Matthew Haslam was the pick of the bowlers, claiming five wickets for the loss of 35 runs, Jack Cooke adding two victims.

The result leaves Woodhall fourth in the table with Freiston, Leake and Leverton the only side able to leapfrog them.

Woodhall Spa’s Lincoln and District League Premier Division tile hopes remain very much alive following Sunday’s 124-run success at Jubilee Park.

Jack Hughes and Henry Wilson scored 72 runs apiece with support from Brandan Laurenzi (42 not out) as the hosts posted 243-5 off their 40 overs.

In response, Sleaford were dismissed for 119, Tom Caswell and Will Sharpe claiming two wickets each. Jack Tate took two.

Woodhall trail leaders Lindum by 13 points and two two games left to play, with Lindum facing just one more fixture.

In the Lincoln and District League Division One, Horncastle Sunday suffered an 88-run defeat at Billingborough.

A century (108) from J. Humphries guided the home side to 284-6 off their 40 overs.

In response, J. Clark came within a whisker of treble figures, scoring 99 runs as Horncastle concluded their innings on 196-6.

Darren Hunt and George Pocklington inspired Revesby Seconds to a seven-wicket success at Rustons on Sunday.

Hunt claimed five wickets for the loss of 13 runs in this Lincoln and District League Division Two contest, the hosts back in the pavilion on 99.

Pocklington top scored with 44 runs and was supported by Aahad Khalid (23 not out) as Revesby reached a winning 100-3 in the 30th over.