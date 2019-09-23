Laurenzi hits century as Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds’ final game ends abruptly

League champions Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds ended their campain with an abandonment at Cherry Willingham on Sunday.

A week after securing the Lincoln and District League Division One title, the side saw their final fixture ended abruptly as the heaven’s opened.

Woodhall had ended their 40 overs on 275-9 with top scores coming from Brandan Laurenzi (108), John Temperton (40), Carl Wall (30) and George Cobb (20 not out).

The hosts were on 69-3 with 14 overs played when the contest ended.

Revesby Seconds’ Lincoln and District League Division Three contest at home to Gully Cricketers was abandoned due to rain.

Aahad Khalid had taken five wickets for the loss of 222 runs and Ian Roberts posted three for seven as the away side were dismissed for 82.

Ian Tyler’s unbeaten 21 had steadied the ship as Revesby were on 40-3 when the contest was brought to an end.