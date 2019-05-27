Laird hits 95 runs but Revesby fightback falls short

Lincoln and District League Premier

Lindum 231-6, Revesby 1sts 200-7 - Lindum won by 31 runs.

Jack McLagan proved the difference at Revesby on Sunday, the Lindum opener scoring an unbeaten 151 runs.

He helped the visitors’s total reach 231-6, which the hosts just couldn’t quite match.

Darren Hunt (3-44) led the way with the ball for Revesby, Robert Knight, Alexander Sargeant and Simon May also claiming scalps.

Will Laird was intent of giving Revesby a chance to claw back the necessary runs and added 95 to the total before being caught by Harry Wells.

Gordan Lane added 33 and further noteable scores came from Knight (19 not out), Sargeant (13) and Robert Jeffery (12), but it was Lindum who claimed victory.

Leapfrogged by their opponents, Revesby dropped a place to fifth.

On Sunday the Firsts travel to Sleaford and the Seconds host Bassingham (both 1.30pm).