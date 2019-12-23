Kite Mark for indoor bowls club

Horncastle and District Indoor Bowls Club were presented with the Disability Bowls Kite Mark.

The mark is part of the bigger picture within Bowls England to make the sport completely inclusive by 2021.

It is so important to have accessible and inclusive clubs all over the country in order for everyone to achieve their goals.

Horncastle’s hard work, in particular the efforts of Mary Johnson, who has been instrumental in this achievement, is very much appreciated.

The Kite Mark was presented to Horncastle’s President Tom Scholey and Mary Johnson, who was behind the co-ordination, by Annalisa Dunham, club development officer of the Bowls Development Alliance East England.