Wragby athlete Kieran Gillespie is a world record holder.

Kieran and teammates from Leeds Beckett University broke the world record for the furthest distance run on an athletics track in 12 hours.

The team had to beat 102 miles and they did that by covering a total of 108 miles in the time limit.

Each athlete had to run a minimum of 1.5 miles, split into 400m segments, until the 12 hours was up, in a continuous relay.