Katie Wells on England squash duty in Malaysia

Horncastle’s Katie Wells has been named in the England squad competing in the 2019 WSF Men’s and Women’s World Junior Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur.

Action gets underway in Malaysia today and runs until August 9.

Wells - who has played at Horncastle Squash Club since she was a youngster and turned professional in November - has joined Elise Lazarus, Alice Green and Evie Coxon in the women’s squad, which is without European finalist Katie Malliff.

The individual championships take place at the National Squash Centre from July 30 to August 4, followed by the Women’s World Junior Team Championships from August 5-9.