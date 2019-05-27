Kaitlyn competes with the best in the region

Kaitlyn Gifford competed at the International Swimming Pool in Corby as she took part in the East Midlands Regional Swimming Championships.

The year eight Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School pupil finished a respectful ninth in the 50m backstroke with a long course personal best time of 34.66 seconds.

Earlier this month Kaitlyn raced at a competition at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge, gaining 50m backstroke bronze with a time of 34.87 secs.

Kaitlyn is currently ranked 12th from 179 swimmers in her age group in the East Midlands and second in Lincolnshire for 50m backstroke in a long course (50m) pool.

“I would encourage anyone to get involved in swimming,” she said.

“It is great exercise, a chance to meet new friends and a great way challenge yourself.”

Kaitlyn, 12, swims for Lincoln Vulcans, which involves travelling to training at Lincoln six days a week for 90 minute or two-hour hour training sessions.

The Horncastle resident has had a passion for swimming since she was five years old and has swam competitively since she was nine.

Her favourite strokes are backstroke and freestyle.

Kaitlyn is now working hard to qualify for next year’s County Championships in January.

Since April she has gained eight qualification times out of a possible 17.

The regional qualification window opens in September for next year’s championships.