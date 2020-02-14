Jubilee Park named Community Champs

Jubilee Park Bowling Club have received a cash boost after being named Community Champions.

The Woodhall Spa-based club have received £1,141.85 from the Co-operative Society, which will be spent on completing improvements to the area surrounding the bowling green.

The cheque was presented to chairman Bernie Buck and secretary Pete Brown by Sarah Hutt, manager of the Woodhall Spa Co-op Food Store.

The club’s season will begin with an Open Day on Saturday, April 4 at 1.30pm.

Anyone interested is welcome.