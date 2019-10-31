Jubilee bowlers collect their prizes

Jubilee Park Bowling Club held their presentation evening at Woodhall Spa’s Coronation Hall on Saturday.

The event started with 50 members sitting down to a delicious meal.

Then those who had won club competitions over the year were presented with their trophies by chairman Bernie Buck and his wife Susan.

The evening ended with a large raffle, the prizes generously donated by the club members.

The club is now looking forward to the 2020 season which starts on April 4, with a bowls drive.

Anyone who is interested in bowling and making new friends, is welcome to come along and give it a go.