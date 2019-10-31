Jubilee bowlers collect their prizes

The Jubilee Park Bowling Club prizewinners.
Jubilee Park Bowling Club held their presentation evening at Woodhall Spa’s Coronation Hall on Saturday.

The event started with 50 members sitting down to a delicious meal.

Then those who had won club competitions over the year were presented with their trophies by chairman Bernie Buck and his wife Susan.

The evening ended with a large raffle, the prizes generously donated by the club members.

The club is now looking forward to the 2020 season which starts on April 4, with a bowls drive.

Anyone who is interested in bowling and making new friends, is welcome to come along and give it a go.