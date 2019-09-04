‘Jubilant’ Woodhall claim Premier title

Woodhall Spa CC took the Lincs ECB Premier trophy back to a ‘jubilant’ Jubilee Park - after winning the championship for the first time.

The Spa men recorded a two-wicket success at Sleaford on Saturday to claim the title.

Woodhall Spa are the Lincs ECB Premier champions.

“It was very jubilant,” said skipper Jack Timby.

“We got back to the club and the seconds joined us after their game and a few fans too. It was a good celebration.”

Woodhall did a lot of the hard work by dismissing the long-time league pacesetters for 153, but as wickets fell it took a stoic 40 from Ross Dixon to keep the Spa men on track before Alex King hit a title-winning six.

“It was a difficult game. We bowled them out for 150 but the lads played well to get us through in the end,” Timby added.

“And Kingy hit a six to win it. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him do that before. You don’t expect that from your tail enders, but it was a great way to win.”

Woodhall have claimed the title for the first time, Timby believing this is testament to the youth set-up at Jubilee Park.

“The club went close in 2013, but I wasn’t involved then,” he said.

“We’re a small village club so to be Premier champions is a big thing for us.

“We’re up against the likes of Grantham and Bracebridge, big towns and cities with bigger catchment areas.

“I came through the youth ranks and a lot of the other lads did too. That makes it a bit more special when it’s players who have been with the club since they were kids.”