Job done early for Horncastle CC

Lincoln and District League Division One

Old Lincolnians 23, Horncastle 26-2 - Horncastle won by seven wickets.

Ten-man Horncastle CC began life in Division One of the Lincoln and District League with an emphatic victory over Old Lincolnians on Sunday.

The home team’s bowlers ripped through their guests’s batting order, dismissing the nine-man team for 23 in the 10th over, with no player scoring more than four.

William Broughton took six wickets for the loss of three runs with Tom Johnson accounting for the other two.

In response, Horncastle reached their total in the eighth over, Rob Bee top scoring with an unbeaten nine.

This weekend the Sunday side are away at Heighington (1.30pm).

Horncastle’s Saturday First XI saw their contest at Alford fall foul of the conditions.

They return to Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division action on Saturday, hosting East Halton (1.30pm).