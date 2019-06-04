Jim takes the silver in a topsy-turvy throws test

Wragby’s Jim Gillespie claimed silver at the Midlands Throws Pentathlon.

In a battle with Martin Roberts the two athletes swapped top spot throughout.

But despite Jim winning three of the five events he was pipped by his Cannock-based opponent for gold.

Competing at Derby on Saturday, the day started well with a discus throw of 25.90m.

That saw Jim take the lead before a heavy hammer throw of 9.40m - a season’s best - followed, although he slipped a place to second.

He regained the lead in event three with a shot putt of 8.56m, but lost top spot again in event four, the hammer, despite throwing 24.92m.

“I gave it my all in the fifth and final event, the javelin,” added Jim. “Throwing a personal best for this age group of 19.03m.

“But I fell just short, scoring 2092, my second best ever.

“I had beaten him (Roberts) in three of the five events but it just wasn’t enough.