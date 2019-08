Jim Gillespie shrugged off injury to win two disciplines in the final round of the Loughborough Throws series.

The Wragby athlete was nursing a calf problem but, after a tentative warm-up with plenty of stretching, he opened with in the shot putt and delivered his best throw since March, 8.74m.

Next up was the discus.

Once again, after a few looseners, Jim managed a personal best in this age group of 28.21m.