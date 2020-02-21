Jetsetting Coupland ready for Tour tests

Dave Coupland is preparing for a month of jetsetting as he competes in four European Tour competitions.

The Woodhall Spa GC golfer will not be in action at the four-day WGC Mexico Championship, held at Mexico City’s Chapultepec GC, beginning tomorrow (Thursday).

However, Coupland is preparing for rounds in Asia and Africa in the upcoming weeks.

Next up for Coupland is the Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, on February 27.

March 5 will see him compete at Education City GC, Doha, in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tournament.

The Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa will follow seven days later.

That competition will be hosted by Karen CC, Nairobi.

And completing the four hectic weeks of action, Coupland will be competing at the Hero Indian Open DLF G&CC, New Delhi.

Coupland recently won 3,432.67 Euros finishing T54 at the IPSA Handa Vic Open in Australia.