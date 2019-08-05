‘Insane’ race sees Silvester ride to best finissh of Supersport 600 campaign

Aaron Silvester rode to his best result of the current campaign when he finished 10th in round seven of the Pirelli National Supersport 600 championship at Thruxton on Sunday.

Having not ridden on the Thruxton tarmac for a number of years, and then in a different class, Silvester spent the free practice session familiarising himself with the circuit layout.

The Tattershall rider then went on to complete his qualifying in 11th place to start the race on Sunday from a fourth-row grid position.

As the race got underway, Silvester retained his 11th place through the first 10 laps before moving through to ninth place on lap 11.

He was passed by Storm Stacey on the penultimate lap and continued in that position to the chequered flag for his first top 10 result of the season.

He said: “I had a fantastic weekend at Thruxton - now rated as one of my favourite circuits after one of the most fun races I’ve had, to then pick up my first top 10 finish.

“Luckily, I managed to learn the circuit fairly quickly with good progression in lap times each session thanks to my uncle Andrew putting a fantastic setting in the bike from the start.

“I was excited going into qualifying to use a new rear tyre for the first time during the weekend and absolutely loved it, with a personal best qualifying in 11th place.

“The race was insane - to be in a big group pulling each other along and swapping places every lap as we were all spinning up the rear tyre round the back section, struggling to preserve it.

“My favourite race of the year so far, trying to chase faster riders and taking another full second off my qualifying lap time.”

Silvester is hoping he can carry this momentum to the next round at his local circuit of Cadwell Park over the weekend of August 14-15.