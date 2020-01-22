Hosts too strong for Horncastle IBC squad

Horncastle IBC’s ladies’ Trudy Bates Team travelled to Scunthorpe to face a strong opposition.

Horncastle won on two rinks and lost on three, losing the game 14-4.

Scores: L. Main won 25-16, O. Wells lost 10-33, J. Moody lost 9-23, P. Scholey lost 8-28, Jean Hoyles won 19-17.

The Men’s LIBA Over 60s Division Two team played away at Boston B, losing on all five rinks and by 18 points to 0.

Scores: G. Lancaster 7-24, P. Boulton 10-29, N. Rodgers 11-22, W. Walmsley 12-23, S. Avison 14-21.

The first friendly game of the season saw Horncastle play against a BEVP side.

Horncastle won on two rinks and the opposition on three,

The final result was BEVPs securing 98 shots to Horncastle’s 83.

Scores: K. Argent won 20-15, T. Dixon lost 11-28, P. Limb lost 12-24, C. Elliott won 23-12, P. Thomas lost 17-19.

On Saturday Horncastle IBC play host to the Men’s EBF County Mixed Pairs play-offs.

Visitors are welcome to come and watch and support the bowlers taking part.

The club will also hold their second open day of the season on Sunday, beginning at 10am.

Individuals, groups and families are are welcome to try out the sport and look at the facilities that the club has to offer.

Equipment is available to borrow at the club, including new bowls and shoes, while qualified coaches and club members are available to take you through your paces.

Upcoming Bowls 4 Fun sessions: January 30 (1pm-3pm), February 2 (10am-noon), February 5 (1pm-3pm), February 9 (10am-noon).