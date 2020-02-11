Horncastle IBC ladies on national roll

Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club’s ladies have tasted success in the final stages of the area 4 National EBA competitions.

Judith Moody and Olive Wells played in the quarter-finals of the Over 60s EBA pairs against a very strong Lincoln duo, winning 18-16 and progressing to the area semi-finals on February 23.

In the semi-finals of the Ladies’ 2 Wood Rinks, Mary Johnson, Jayne Taplin, Judith Moody and Olive Wells competed against Lincoln’s S. Plaskitt, D. Wilson-Rodgers, L. Catchpole and P. strong, Horncastle progressing 17-15.

Two Horncastle teams have booked their places in county finals to be played at Boston on March 14.

At Scunthorpe, Mary Johnson, Jayne Taplin and Olive Wells competed in the Ladies EBF 2 Wood Triples, beating S. Wolldridge, M. Dargue and J. Bolton from the host club 27-13. In the semis they beat Lincoln’s R. Walker, J. Earl and M. Wilson 25-18.

Horncastle men’s trio Keith Jackman, Tracy Nunn and Lee Boucher took part in the EBF Men’s 2 Wood Triples.

They beat Lincoln’s N. East, B. Jackman and M. Thompson 19-17 and Louth’s J. Darley, J. Welsh and B. Robinson 23-5.

A friendly against Boston saw Horncastle win by 109 shots to 86.

Scores: C. Elliot lost 18-19; D. Trapmore won 23-6; K. Argent lost 15-29; R. Benjamin won 30-9; N. Dallas drew 23-23.

The Men’s LIBA Division Two side were beaten at Louth B by 89 shots to 78.

Horncastle lost on three rinks and won on two, Louth winning by 14 points to 4.

Scores: P. Boulton won 20-15; D. Benson lost 10-16; J. Bontoft lost 16-18; G. Lancaster lost 11-24; J. Scholey won 21-16.

The Men’s Over 60’s LIBA Division Two team hosted Lincoln B, winning by 17 points to 1, having won on four rinks, drawn on one and won the aggregate by a total of 125 shots to 79.

Scores: N. Rodgers won 24-16; D. Walsh won 27-13; G. Lancaster won 27-24; S. Avison drew 20-20; N. Burton won 27-6.

The LIBA Mixed Division One team left Stamford losing on four rinks, wwinning one and losing the aggregate 127-67.

Scores: J. Scholey 12-19; G. Lancaster 15-25; L. Main 6-29; K. Taplin won 21-16; P. Scholey 13-28.