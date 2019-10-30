Horncastle IBC into round two of the Egham Trophy

Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club’s Egham Trophy team progressed to round two of the national competition after beating Boston.

With two mixed teams at home and away, the scores were close throughout the four-hour match.

Both home teams won, with Horncastle progressing by winning overall by a total of 83 shots to 77.

Horncastle will play Dunholme on November 10.

Rink Scores: Home - P. Bark 26-20, O. Wells 25-15; Away - K. Jackman 14-22, K. Taplin 18-20.

Horncastle’s men were beaten in the first round of the Denny Cup against strong Sutton-in-Ashfield opposition.

Both home teams won but Sutton took the match, winning the aggregate by 92 shots to Horncastle’s 78.

Horncastle now proceed to the first round of the Denny Plate, facing Newark on Saturday.

Rink Scores: Home - P. Bark 35-12, K. Jackman 23-19; Away - T. Nunn 3-34, K. Taplin 12-27.

On the county scene, Horncastle’s men competed in the LIBA Over 60s Division Two against Skegness.

This was a very close game throughout and was eventually won by Horncastle, 99 shots to Skegness’s 98.

Horncastle won on four rinks and lost on one, winning by a total of 16 points to 2.

In the LIBA Mixed League Division One, Horncastle hosted Scunthorpe, winning convincingly by 16 points to 2, winning on four rinks and losing on one. They took the aggregate points, scoring 116 shots to Scunthorpe’s 79.

Rink Scores: P. Scholey 23-16, O. Wells 25-17, J. Scholey 22-13, K. Taplin 32-12, G. Lancaster 14-21.

Horncastle travelled to Grantham for a LIBA Men’s League Division Two contest, winning by one shot.

Grantham’s 96 shots were bettered by Horncastle’s 97.

Horncastle lost on three rinks and won on two, claiming 12 points to 6, having taken the aggregate points.

Rink scores: K. Taplin 21-20, N. Burton 26-13, C. Starsmeare 14-17; N. Rodgers 16-19, G. Lancaster 20-27.

The men travelled to compete against Boston B.

They lost on four rinks, won on one and lost by a total of 95 shots to Boston’s 119.

Rink scores: P. Boulton 10-24; N. Burton 17-19; K. Taplin 40-17, P. Ulyatt 13-36, G. Lancaster 15-23.

The first friendly game of the season was played away against Boston. Horncastle won on one rink, drew on three and lost on two rinks with the overall score of 87-103 in Boston’s favour.

Rink scores: P. Thomas 14-14, K. Argent 12-21, C. Elliott 8-21, T. Percival 19-13, J. Rapley 18-18, N. Dallas 14-14.

The second friendly of the season took place against Skegness.

Horncastle won on three rinks and lost on two with the overall score of 81-83 in Skegness’ favour.

Rink scores: N. Dallas 16- 15, K. Argent 22-10, J. Rapley 6-21, P. Thomas 18-21, T. Percival 16-.10.