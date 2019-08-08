Horncastle CC will host cricket festival

Horncastle Cricket Club will host the ECB Women and Girl’s Softball Cricket Festival for a third consecutive year this weekend.

Women and girls aged 13 and over will get an introduction to the sport at the festival, held between noon and 4pm on Saturday at Coronation Walk.

At the Horncastle Festival, the club is creating an event for all the family to enjoy with a barbecue, licensed bar and refreshments as well as some fun cricket matches to watch.

Last year saw the Banovallum Girls edge past Horncastle Squash Club in the final.