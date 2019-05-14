Horncastle CC Sunday undone at Cherry Willingham

Lincoln and District League Division One

Horncastle Sunday 91, Cherry Willingham 92-1 - Willingham won by nine wickets.

Horncastle CC Sunday were beaten by nine wickets at Lincoln and District League Division One rivals Cherry Willingham.

Chris Bargh struck 37 runs and Richard Hickling added 21 as the away side began well.

But the remaining batsmen were all back in the pavilion without reaching double figures as Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra claimed six wickets for the loss of 26 runs.

Willingham surpasses Horncastle’s score of 91 in the 28th over to claim victory, losing just one wicket.

Pipes-Goulsbra (26) was caught by Jonathan Clark off Hickling’s delivery.

However, Lee Coupland (42) and Finlay Keal (18) took the hosts to victory.

The result sees Willingham move to second in the table with Horncastle third, the two sides locked on 40 points, with leaders Billingborough on 60.

The Sunday side host Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds this weekend (1.30pm).

Horncastle’s Saturday team will return to action, hosting Scothern Seconds (1.30pm).