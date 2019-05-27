Horncastle CC beaten at Scunthorpe

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division

Scunthorpe Town 3rds 244-6, Horncastle 129 - Scunthorpe won by 115 runs.

Horncastle CC suffered a 115-run defeat at Scunthorpe Town Thirds on Saturday.

The hosts saw a three-way tie for top scorer as Benjamin Conroy, John Jacklin (not out) and Tim Foster all recorded 69 runs.

That helped the Town total to 244-6.

Horncastle’s Thomas Hackett and Stephen West both claimed two wickets with Paul File and Oliver Bolland adding the others.

Peter Bell’s unbeaten 57 top scored for Horncastle while File added 28 and Nathan Whiting scored 19.

On Saturday Horncastle host Lindum Thirds.