Hockey Firsts are on the up

Market Harborough Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts secured promotion with three games to go.

They won 4-1 as they hosted Leicester Westleigh.

Adam Smith scored twice with Nick Hall and Jon Cooper also on target on Saturday.

The Men’s Seconds won 2-0 away at opponents Berkswell & Balsall Common Thirds.

Sam Haynes-Coote and Noel Burton scored with David Blake the player of the match.

The Men’s Thirds lost 18-0 at home to Leicester City Firsts.

The Women’s Seconds won 10-0 at home to Leicester City Fifths.

Charlotte Butler scored five while Jennifer Pollock (two), Evie Hunter (two) and Sue Henderson also got in on the act.

Grace Howe was player of the match.

This was an enjoyable match which was dominated by Harborough from the whistle.

With slick passing skills the team created many chances, scoring five goals in each half.

A number of goals started from the back, passed through to the front in open play, with forwards Butler and Hunter perfectly placed to tap the ball home to complete the moves.