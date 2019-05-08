He’s done it! Running Robin makes it 525

Running man Robin Harrison completed 525 days of consecutive running at the Milton Keynes Marathon on Monday.

Since November 2017 the Horncastle resident has run every day, a journey that has seen him clock a total of 3,348.2 miles and raise more than £3,700 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“I am very relieved that I have managed to get through my challenge as there have been several times since Christmas that I have wondered whether my body was going to let me get over the line,” admitted a jubilant Robin, who has been battling injury since the end of last year.

“I haven’t yet been running for four years so to have actually run an average of over 10k every day for almost a year-and-a-half, I have to pinch myself to believe it

“I think my body, due to ongoing injury issues, is well overdue a rest - although mentally there is a tinge of sadness that it is finally over.”

Robin, 58, attempted to run a minimum 5k every day but his overall total averaged out at 6.38 miles (more than 10k) per day.

Although enjoying a much-needed rest, Robin is not throwing away the running shoes yet.

He added: “I am committed to running in the Wall in mid-June, a 24-hour event starting in Carlisle Castle and finishing in Wallsend, Newcastle, following the route of Hadrian’s Wall.

“I don’t know yet whether I will carry on running on a really regular basis after that event although a running friend as suggested a joint challenge later in the year that is seriously tempting me.

“I may ultimately return to doing more cycling and maybe dust off my pool cue once again if I can find an opening somewhere.”

Robin clocked 4:39.19 at Monday’s marathon, which finished at the MK Dons’s football stadium.

His total currently stands at £3,710.37, just shy of his £4,000 target. But there is still time to top that.

You can sponsor Robin by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-harrison1