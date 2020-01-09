GOMAD to welcome in the new year

Athletes ensured the turkey and chocolates didn’t affect them over the festive period as they took part in the SADRC GOMAD 2019 challenge.

Those taking part were asked to run, walk, cycle or swim a minimum of one mile a day every day throughout December - including Christmas Day.

Seventy of the 74 entrants completed the challenge, raising around £200 each for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Skegness RNLI.

The GOMAD scheme was the brainchild of Skegness and District RC member Robin Harrison, who is one of the many club members from the Horncastle area, where SADRC host weekly training nights.

Lillian Everitt, 89, was the oldest competitor, while Robin’s cousin Norma also took part in Tampa, Florida.

Competitors from our area who took part were: Adam Patrick, Alison Cook, Andy Gledhill, Angela Clifton, Ash Brown, Becca Grice, Becky Hobson, Becky Lee, Callum Hobson, Carol Dulat, Carol Harrison, Cheryl Pawson, Chris Blanchard, Dave Kenyon, Dawn Allen, Debbie Scott, Ed Crawford, Elaine Blair, Georgina Bache, Helen Blair, Ian Fletcher, Ian Russell, Jane Martin, Jenna Mullinger, Jenny Waite, Jonathon Kerry, Julie Rayson, Julie Sandford, Kay Smith, Lee Cook, Lillian Everett, Lisette Barnes, Lora Hawkins, Robert Kisby, Robin Harrison, Ruth Maydell, Sarah Coupland, Sarah Elvin, Steph Scott, Teresa Woods, Tim Clifton, Wayne Waite, Bertie Crawford, Charlotte Armsby, Sarah Marwood.