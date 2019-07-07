Gold rush for Banovallum athletes at Superzone meet

There were plenty of winners as Banovallum School pupils competed in the annual Superzone Athletics Championships at Grimsby King George Stadium.

Year eight pupil Cameron McMaster had success in both track and field by winning the 100m as well as the high jump, while his classmates Jasmine Harris and Sky Pidgley both won the relay as well as the 800m and 200m respectively.

Brook Pidgley and Trinity Kent completed the relay team, while fellow year eights claimed victories.

Fleur Fawcett won the shot putt, Josh Long came home first in the 300m, Dec Templeton won the 1,500m, Emily Norris took the javelin gold and Ellie Cullen was successful in the high jump.

Evie Brooks completed the year nine 1,500m and 300m double, with her classmate Jai Lin winning the 1,500m.

Brendan Parker, Ollie Bradley, Josh Britchford and Lucas Walters came home first in the relay.

The year eight girls' relay winners.

Micah Reed was the year 10 high jump winner and Kiera Cullen collected gold in the year seven shot putt.

