Gillespie claims gold at the Winter Throws Pentathlon

Jim Gillespie struck gold at the Swindon Winter Throws Invitational competition.

The Wragby athlete recorded his second best ever score to win the Throws Pentathlon competition.

The day started solidly enough with Jim sending the hammer out to 24.68m, followed by a 8.82m shot putt which was good enough to send him into first place in the standings.

Event three was the discus and Jim hadn’t picked one up since August.

“I was wondering how it would go, however, I need not have been concerned as a 25.32m throw saw me win the event and consolidate my lead,” he said.

Next up was the javelin, traditionally his worst event. However, he threw 17.68m.

The heavyweight hammer, in which Jim is the Irish record holder, was next.

Jim always sees this event as a banker, and it was to be no exception on Saturday as he won the event comfortably with 10.06m.

This was enough to secure the pentathlon title with a score of 2108 points.

“I have to be honest and say that I didn’t expect to be going so well at this time of the year, but it augers well for the rest of the winter,” Jim added.