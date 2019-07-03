Five English titles for Town’s powerlifters

Horncastle Powerlifting Club members proved they are among the nation’s best with a series of titles - and also a British record.

Competing at the English Bench Press Championshps in Bedford last Saturday, clubmates Jax Gough and Sarah Bosukill battled with one another in the ladies’ over 40 years 84kg+ category.

Graham Mellor. 9YpqD-bKdJBgq4ZzFrGk

Both opened with a 92.5kg bench press before the two easily hit a second lift of 97.5kg.

The third lift saw both ladies go for a British record 103.5kg, Jax just missing out and Sarah dealing with the pressure to come out on top and claim the record.

In the over 60 years section Paul Graham performed brilliantly with a comfortable 75kg bench press to finish third.

In the equipped section there were severa further victories for the club.

Graham ‘Big Show’ Mellor came out on top in the open men’s 120+ class, bench pressing 280kg.

Glyn Belsher won the over 60s 93kg class with a comfortable 140kg and Amy Crossland, in her first national competition, succeeded in the open age group with a 92.5kg bench press.

There was another battle between Jax and Sarah, Jax gainin revenge with 135kg bettering Sarah’s 130kg bench press.

Head coach Marc Giles said: “A superb performance by all the bench pressers from Horncastle.”

In August the club will be running a charity event for Parkinson’s UK, an illness that has affected a couple of families in the club.

Anybody who wants to get involved or donate raffle prizes can contact Marc at the powerlifting club.