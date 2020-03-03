Farmers B pile the pressure onto Cons

Horncastle Farmers’ Club B made the most of their opportunity to pile pressure onto the Horsington and District Snooker League leaders.

With first-place Woodhall Spa Con Club A on their bye week, the Farmers’ B won 6-0 as they hosted Horsington Rockets.

They now sit in second, seven points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Horsington Bardney YM missed out on the chance to gain ground as they slipped to third following their 3-3 draw at home to second-bottom Horsington Casuals.

They trail the Farmers by a point.

Basement side Horsington Vikings secured a 3-3 draw when they hosted mid-table Horncastle Farmers’ Club A.

Blankney Golf Club entertained Woodhall Spa Con Club B, winning 6-0.

In the final game, Red Triangle, in fourth, won 5-1 against North Kyme Conservatives.