Farmers B book place in cup final

Farmers Club B have booked their place in the final of the Reg Ives Cup.

They were victorious 4-2 against in-house rivals Farmers Club A as knockout action took centre stage for Horsington and District Snooker league sides this wee.

In the Pete South semi-finals, Woodhall Spa Con Club A won 4-2 when they hosted Bardney YM.

They will meet Farmers A in the final after they beat Red Triangle 4-2 away from home.

North Kyme Conservatives won 4-2 at Rockets to move into the final of the Maltby Shield.

Vikings will be their opponents following a 4-3 success at Woodhall Spa Con Club B.