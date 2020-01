Golfer Dave Coupland will return to European Tour action tomorrow.

He will be in action at the South African Open, hosted by the City of Johannesburg, at Randpark Golf Club.

Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, earned his card at Q School and made his European Tour debut at the Australian PGA Championship last month.

He will be keen to make the cut after narrowly missing out Down Under.