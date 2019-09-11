European golf title for Woodhall Spa GC’s Paul Wharton

Paul Wharton was part of the England golf squad which won the European Senior Men’s Team Championship in Denmark.

The men started their tournament slowly, finishing in fourth place behind Scotland, Ireland and hosts Denmark after the 36-hole stroke play qualifier at Rungsted.

However, they went on to beat both Sweden and Scotland 4-1 in the opening two rounds of the knockout match play, before finishing the job with a 3.5-1.5 victory over Ireland in the final, Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s Wharton part of the squad which proudly showed off the trophy.

Ian Attoe and Alan Mew were in commanding form as they beat Karl Bornemann and Jim Carvill 6&5 in the foursomes.

Rupert Kellock claimed a 2&1 win over Peter Sheehan in the singles, and that was followed by a 5&4 win for Rich Jones against John O’Brien and a half for Richard Norton against Steven Graham.

Alan Condren claimed a consolation point for the Irish with a 3&2 victory over Wharton.

England captain Roy Smethurst attributed the team’s success to their consistency and strength in the knockout foursomes.

“All the players played well, it was the consistency of the team that was key to success,” he said. “Particularly the foursomes pairing in the knockout matches. Everyone played well in stroke play.

“We wanted to make the top eight in the stroke play and there were some good scores there.

“I was disappointed to finish fourth as on paper I thought we had the best side, but since the match play started I put a strong team out in the foursomes and in all three matches they got us off to a strong start.”

It was England’s first victory in the championship since their win on home soil at Fairhaven in 2010 and it was a huge success considering the team hadn’t made the final for several years.

Meanwhile, out in south-eastern Europe, the England Senior Ladies’ Team were securing their own success by defeating Spain to secure their first Senior European Championship since 2014.