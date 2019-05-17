Elite training as Banovallum rugby youngsters go on tour

Youngsters from the Banovallum School embarked on a rugby tour to Newcastle which saw them visit Northumbria University.

The year seven and eight youngsters were given an insight into student life and took advantage of the sports facilities.

Whilst they were there they were given an understanding into what it takes to be an elite athlete, having taken part in a strength and conditioning session with one of the university rugby coaches.

This served as excellent preparation for their participation in a rugby sevens tournament against established club sides from around the area.

The centrepiece of the weekend was attending the European Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens at St James’s Park, Newcastle.

Headteacher Grant Edgar said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the students to see at first hand the facilities and opportunities on offer at one of the UK’s best new universities.

“Not only that, but they got to experience elite sport at its most intense at the final of the European Rugby Champions Cup between Leinster and Saracens.

“They will rarely get the chance to see such world-class performers on the big stage.

“I would like to thank Matt Young and Graham Kirkman for running the trip and I must admit to being a bit jealous that I could not be there too.

The youngsters sported a new kit for the occasion, sponsored by Mortons Media Group and designed especially.