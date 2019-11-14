Dunholme too strong for Horncastle bowlers

Horncastle IBC teams contionued their action in national competitions.

Horncastle’s mixed team faced Dunholme in the Egham Trophy.

With two teams at home and two away, Dunholme turned on the style.

Winning on both their home rinks and one of the away rinks, Dunholme won by 93 shots to Horncastle’s 65.

The Men’s Over 60s Double Rinks had an excellent game against Scunthorpe.

With one team away and one at home they both gave a very good account of themselves.

The home side of C. Sutton, S. Bradley, J. Scholey and G. Lancaster won 34-7 while the away side – P. Boulton, N. Burton, T. Nunn and K. Jackman – narrowly lost by one shot, 14-15.

The Double Rinks Team won overall by 26 shots and they now go onto the next round on Tuesday, November 26, when they meet Newark.

The LIBA Men’s Over 60s Division Two team went away to Lincoln.

Horncastle were very much on form and had a very good win by 130 shots to Lincoln C’s 65, having won on four rinks and lost on only one.

Horncastle took 16 of the 18 points on offer to go second in the league.

Rink scores: T. Tasker 39-18, N. Rodgers 24-10, G. Lancaster 30-14, C. Elliott 22-15, T. Nunn 15-20.

The LIBA Mixed Division One team travel away to Louth.

This was an exceptionally-close game with only one or two shots separating the teams throughout the 21-end match.

The last Horncastle team on the green won by a short measure to enable the side to win the match overall.

Horncastle won on two rinks, lost on two rinks and drew on one to win the aggregate eight points by winning 90 shots to Louth’s 89.

Rinks scores: P. Boulton 11-23, O. Wells 22-20, J. Moody 18-18, G. Lancaster 17-18, K. Taplin 22-10.