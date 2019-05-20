Downpour ends Boston CC’s hopes of much-needed Louth victory

This week’s Boston CC round-up.

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston CC 1sts v Louth - abandoned

Boston Cricket Club’s Firsts sit bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier after their contest against Louth fell foul of the conditions.

Boston were on 41-3 with 12 overs played when the rain poured down, ending the contest early.

Jonathan Cheer’s 22 not out was the pick of the batsmen at the time.

The Mayflower men return to action on Saturday, travelling to Scunthorpe (noon)

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 122-9, Spalding 124-6 - Spalding won by four wickets.

South Lincs and Border League Premier Division pacesetters Spalding were too strong for Boston Seconds, recording a four-wicket win.

Peter Mitchell (47), Damian Lawson (14), William Tetther (14) and Tim Norris (14) helped the away side to 122-9.

But Spalding showed why they are unbeaten this season as Jonathan Miles’s 45 not out helped them to victory.

Lawson (3-26), Shaun Moore (2-24) and a run out accounted for the Spalding wickets.

on Saturday the Seconds host Freiston LL (1pm).

SLBL Division One

Heckington 163, Boston 3rds 95 - Heckington won by 68 runs.

Boston Thirds were beaten by 68 runs at Heckington on Saturday.

The home side were dismissed for 163 with Rowan Evans, Liam Bent and Ian Morris taking two victims apiece.

Eli Coonan and Aaron Bradshaw added wickets while Coonan and Joseph McGarel added run outs.

But Boston were back in the pavilion in the 39th over, Evans (34) and William Lakin (18) top scoring.

Pinchbeck are the visitors to the Mayflower on Saturday (1pm).

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Boston Sunday 191, Bracebridge Heath 192-8 - Bracebridge won by two wickets.

Adeesha Thilanchana and Peter Mitchell scored well for Boston Sunday, but they fell to a two-wicket defeat at Bracebridge Heath.

Thilanchana (63) and Mitchell (49) were supported by Ben Troops (38) and William Tetther (12) as Boston posted 191 before being dismissed.

However, an unbeaten 92 from Alex Moor guided the hosts to victory.

Scott Elleray (3-47), Jack Tetther (2-47), Dan Fox, Thilanchana and Troops claimed wickets.

The Sunday side are without a fixture this weekend.