Double defeat for Revesby CC sides

Lincoln and District League Premier

Bracebridge Heath 218, Revesby 1sts 123-9 - Bracebridge won by 95 runs.

Revesby CC Firsts began their campaign with a 95-run defeat at Bracebridge Heath.

Stuart Fraser-Cattanach’s 123 runs proved the difference as the hosts posted 218.

Robert Knight took four wickets with Darren Hunt and Jamie Lewis taking three apiece.

With the bat, Mark Twells top scored with 41, aided by Will Laird, Ashad Khalid and Knight who all scored 13 runs.

Lincoln and District League

Division Three

Rustons 146-6, Revesby 2nds 136-9 - Rustons won by 10 runs.

Revesby Seconds were narrowly beaten at Rustons on Saturday.

The visitors ended their 40 overs with 146 runs, the hosts falling 10 short.

On Sunday the Seconds travel to Bracebridge Second (1.30pm).