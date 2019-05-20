Double defeat for Horncastle CC sides

It was double defeat for the Horncastle CC sides this weekend.

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division

Horncastle CC 20, Scothern 21-0 - Scothern won by 10 wickets.

Second-place Scothern proved too strong for Horncastle Firsts on Saturday.

The away side dismissed their hosts for just 20 runs before needing less than five overs to claim victory without the loss of a wicket.

Alex Stapleton took seven Horncastle wickets for the loss of three runs while Wesley Leak top-scored with an unbeaten 11.

On Saturday Horncastle travel to Scunthorpe Town (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District League Division One

Woodhall Spa Sunday 2nds 174-6, Horncastle Sunday 43 - Woodhall won by 131 runs.

Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds recorded a 131-run victory at Horncastle on Sunday.

The away side scored steadily via Lewis Negus (31 not out), Anthony Longley (30), Jack Tate (25 not out), Adam Barker (25), Brandan Laurenzi (18), Carl Wall (12) and Matthew Ashford (12) as they reached 174-6.

Richard Hickling (2-20), Rob Bee, William Broughton and Nathan Whiting took the Spa men wickets while Thomas Hackett added a run out.

In response, Horncastle were dismissed for 43, Broughton’s 20 leading the charge.

Tate claimed four wickets for the loss of five runs, backed up by Longley (3-6), Dewi Bourke (2-11) and Laurenzi.

Horncastle Sunday are without a fixture this weekend.